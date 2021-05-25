Sushil Kumar cried in lock-up, was up all night: Police

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler, was interrogated for almost four hours, the Delhi Police said on Monday. Kumar along with his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

The police said that Kumar started crying as soon as he was lodged in the police lock-up, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. He is in remand in the Model Town police station in Delhi, according to Livehindustan.

He was awake all night in the lock-up and refused to eat anything, according to the police. He cried many times during the night, they added.

During his interrogation, Kumar said that he just wanted to scare Sagar Dhankad, the 23-year-old wrestler who was killed during the brawl on May 4. And that is why Dhankad was beaten up, Kumar said according to Livehindustan which quoted police officials.

Kumar further said that he stayed in the Chhatrasal stadium after the brawl, but left Delhi after hearing about Dhankad's death, according to Livehindustan.

Police officials said they are investigating the case from different angles. "We are questioning Kumar to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident. He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene," a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The police had earlier said that the incident took place due to a dispute over a property at the the Model Town area.

They, however, refused to divulge details about a purported video of the incident which Kumar had allegedly asked his associate to record.

The police said they have seized two double-barrel guns, seven live cartridges, two wooden sticks and five cars in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Northern Railway is set to suspend wrestler Sushil Kumar following his arrest by the Delhi Police in a murder case, a spokesperson said on Monday.

"The Railway Board has received a report on the case on Sunday from the Delhi government. He has FIRs registered against him and he will be suspended," Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said.

A senior commercial manager with the Northern Railway, Olympic medallist Kumar had been on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for development of sports at school level.