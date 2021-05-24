Sushil Kumar asked friend to film brawl to ensure his influence continues: Report

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar asked one of his associates to make a video of the May 4 brawl at Chhatrasal stadium to ensure he continues to have his influence in the wrestling circuit and no one opposes him in future, news agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Police.

According to ANI, Kumar asked Prince (his friend or associate) to make the video in which Kumar and his associates were seen thrashing Sagar Dhankad, a former junior national champion, and his two friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar. However, Dhankad died, following which he fled, according to the police.

Also Watch: Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested, taken to court





Kumar was arrested along with five of his associates by the Delhi Police on Sunday. A city court granted the police six-day custody of Kumar.

Delhi Police deputy commissioner (special cell), Pramod Kushwah, announced the arrest of Kumar and his accomplice Ajay. “They have been charged with murder, attempt to murder, assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and under other relevant sections, including the Arms Act,” Kushwah said.

Also Read: 'If allegations are correct, it would be darkest episode in Indian sports'

During the hearing, the police informed the court that Kumar crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories during the past 18 days to evade his arrest. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in order to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the connection with the case.

Kumar denied any wrongdoing in a plea for anticipatory bail he sent to a Delhi court last week, which was dismissed.

Delhi Police issued a look-out notice for Kumar after the May 4 brawl.

Kumar is seen as the face of Indian wrestling even at the age of 37. He won a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics and a bronze in the 2008 Games.