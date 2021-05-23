Home / Cities / Delhi News / Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar (back) in the custody of Delhi Police Special cell in New Delhi(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody

  • Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in Sagar Rana murder case, says his counsel BS Jakhar
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was sent to 6-day police custody on Sunday in the Sagar Rana murder case, his advocate BS Jakhar said. The wrestler was remanded due to his alleged involvement in the death of a young wrestler, Sagar Rana, in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

The wrestler along with co-accused Ajay was arrested from outer Delhi's Mundka area earlier on Sunday. The wrestler along with his associates was evading arrest and was on the run for three weeks. He and associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Rana and four others. Sagar succumbed to his injuries later.

