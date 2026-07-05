Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran alleges ‘house-trading’ in state: ‘It’s true'

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran alleged that horse-trading was underway in the state politics to help the TVK-led government ruling alliance showcase its majority in the Assembly. He claimed that the legal action against him is part of a calculated campaign to force his resignation from the Assembly and lure him into defecting to the TVK. (File Photo)

Nagendran was speaking to reporters after attending the district executive meeting of the Dindigul unit of the BJP on Saturday.

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He alleged efforts of "horse-trading" by the ruling government within the Assembly.

"It is true that horse-trading is going on in Tamil Nadu. The horse-trading people have taken the lead in talking to show their government a majority," he said.

A fresh "horse-trading" row began in Tamil Nadu on June 1 after TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja claimed that he was offered ₹35 crore and threatened to influence his vote in a legislative resolution, following which police registered a case and arrested three persons, officials said on Wednesday.

After that, the political landscape in Tamil Nadu was thrown into turmoil with the arrest of senior DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who used his detention to level explosive allegations of political coercion against members of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Radhakrishnan, who was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a case registered at the Athoor Police Station, addressed the media moments after his arrest.

He claimed that the legal action against him is part of a calculated campaign to force his resignation from the Assembly and lure him into defecting to the TVK.

Characterising the overtures made to him as far more aggressive than traditional political manoeuvring, the MLA stated, "It was not horse-trading, but camel-trading that was offered to me; it will never happen."

According to the complaint filed on June 29 with the Police Commissioner, Greater Chennai, Elaiyaraja stated that a person named Thirunavukkarasu contacted him and claimed to be running an opinion polling organisation called Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), saying he was reaching out at the request of members of a major political party.

Nagendran also claimed that the law and order situation is worsening in the state, citing an alleged case of sexual assault in Ranipet

"A 60-year-old woman was raped by a 23-year-old youth in Ranipet while under the influence of ganja. Law and order is in a state of disarray in Tamil Nadu," Nagendran said.

He, however, maintained that the party's intent was not to attack the government but to fulfil its role as the opposition.

"We have no intention of criticising the government. The opposition party's true democratic duty is to point out possible mistakes," he said.

The remarks come after the state BJP unit raised concerns over the law and order situation under the TVK-led government over the last few weeks.