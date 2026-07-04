DMK MLA granted bail in defamation case over remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Saturday was granted bail by Judicial Magistrate Chidambaram in a case alleging that he made defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Vijay Joseph during a public meeting on June 20. DMK MLA Anita R Radhakrishnan was arrested on Friday, July 3, over his remarks on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. (File Photo/ ANI image/screengrab)

Radhakrishnan was taken into custody on Friday in connection with a case registered at the Athoor Police Station.

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Shortly after his arrest, he addressed the media, using his detention to level explosive allegations of political coercion against members of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), claiming that the legal action against him is part of a calculated campaign to force his resignation from the Assembly and lure him into defecting to the TVK.

Characterising the overtures made to him as far more aggressive than traditional political manoeuvring, the MLA stated, "It was not horse-trading, but camel-trading that was offered to me; it will never happen."

Radhakrishnan asserted that he was promised "full support" if he abandoned the DMK. Dismissing these attempts, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin. "I would continue to remain in the DMK, and there is no question of me leaving the party... I would never surrender to pressure," he declared, emphasising that his political career was built on decades of party service rather than financial gain.

The MLA was booked under Sections 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for allegedly making statements likely to provoke a breach of peace. Radhakrishnan alleged that he had already communicated his intent to comply with a Section 41A notice and appear before police on July 10, but claimed authorities bypassed this procedure to ensure his immediate arrest as an intimidation tactic.

Beyond the immediate legal charges, Radhakrishnan launched a scathing attack on the current administration's priorities. He accused the government of ignoring critical social issues in his Srivaikuntam constituency, such as illegal lottery sales, ganja trafficking, and rising crime, while focusing solely on aggressive political retention.