IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tandav row: Govt summons Amazon Prime executives
Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Kotak wrote to I&amp;B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities.
Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Kotak wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities.
india news

Tandav row: Govt summons Amazon Prime executives

The ministry took the action after there were allegations that the show, Tandav, hurt religious sentiments, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
By Amandeep Shukla, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST

The information and broadcasting ministry has sought an explanation from Amazon Prime after a controversy broke out over a recently released web-series, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The ministry took the action after there were allegations that the show, Tandav, hurt religious sentiments, the official said.

“The ministry has called executives of the video streaming service and decided to seek an explanation from them over the matter,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Kotak wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for allegedly ridiculing Hindu deities. “Different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been ridiculed in ‘Tandav’ web series. Comments have been passed about them,” Kotak said.

Officials from Amazon Prime Video told newsagency PTI that the platform “won’t be responding” to media queries on the matter. Tandav, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created the political drama, written by Gaurav Solanki, with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav amazon prime india ministry of information and broadcasting
app
Close
e-paper
A teacher teaches a lone student in a class after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 10 and 12 on Monday. (PTI)
A teacher teaches a lone student in a class after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 10 and 12 on Monday. (PTI)
india news

Delhi: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen after 10 months

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Schools are to maintain all Covid-19 protocols, implement staggered timings, have less than 15 students per classroom or laboratory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winning candidates celebrate by cutting a cake near a counting station in Kalyan west on January 18. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
Winning candidates celebrate by cutting a cake near a counting station in Kalyan west on January 18. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
india news

Maharashtra gram panchayat poll results 2021: Trends show Sena, allies in lead

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Panels led by Shiv Sena have bagged more than 336 panchayats, while BJP is on second position with more than 266 panchayats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that the vaccination drive started at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at 10 am.(Bloomberg)
Officials said that the vaccination drive started at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at 10 am.(Bloomberg)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres, while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses given at the remaining six facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Bahujan Samajwadi Manch take part in 'Maati Sankalp March' in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)
Members of Bahujan Samajwadi Manch take part in 'Maati Sankalp March' in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Ghazipur, other key Delhi borders remain closed

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The police continue to check these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pamphlets, found in posh Rajendra Nagar locality here, appealed to a particular community to avoid taking the vaccines.(HT photo)
The pamphlets, found in posh Rajendra Nagar locality here, appealed to a particular community to avoid taking the vaccines.(HT photo)
india news

UP police lodge FIR after misleading pamphlets on Covid-19 vaccine shots appear

PTI, Bareily
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The leaflets were immediately seized and an FIR was lodged in the Premnagar police station against unknown persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boatman stands on a frozen Dal lake in Srinagar. (HT file)
A boatman stands on a frozen Dal lake in Srinagar. (HT file)
india news

Srinagar: Mercury rises a bit, night temperature at -6.4°C

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Even as a cold wave continues to sweep Kashmir Valley, there has been slight improvement in the weather with the night temperature being recorded at minus 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during the early morning, in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2021.(REUTERS)
Army soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during the early morning, in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2021.(REUTERS)
india news

Security forces carry out Republic Day parade rehearsals

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Group of special forces, along with senior Indian Army and paramilitary personnel, reached Rajpath at 5 am and practice till 10 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Incident was reported at around 7:40am as the train departed from platform number 9.(ANI)
Incident was reported at around 7:40am as the train departed from platform number 9.(ANI)
india news

Bihar bound Shaheed Express derail at Charbagh Railway Station; no casualties

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:15 AM IST
“The train had arrived at around 7:20am and it got derailed as it began to roll out of the station. No casualties have been reported since the train was moving at a lower speed,” said Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Railways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Supreme Court hearing on farmers’ tractor rally on R-Day today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The court will also take up an affidavit filed by a farmers’ union demanding the removal of the three members from the committee formed to hear their concerns
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app. (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app. (REUTERS)
india news

Bengal: Co-WIN hurdle continues to plague Covid vaccination drive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST
On the first day, the vaccination drive had hit a snag after the app slowed down because of glitches
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health staff of a hospital in Maharashtra for Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Health staff of a hospital in Maharashtra for Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

India records 13,788 new Covid-19 cases, 145 deaths in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
India has been witnessing a fall in the daily as well as weekly fall in the number of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Adverse events post Covid-19 immunisation: Here’s all you need to know

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Close to 250,000 healthcare workers were immunised on day one of India’s vaccination drive, of which 447 suffered adverse event following immunisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Man arrested for rape of 13-year-old mute girl in Bihar village

By Sandeep Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The accused reportedly took the girl to a sugarcane field in his village on January 15 where he sexually assaulted her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in Tandav..
Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in Tandav..
india news

News updates from HT: FIR registered in against makers of web series 'Tandav'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.(HT Photo )
In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.(HT Photo )
india news

Women health workers take lead over men in Covid vaccination in UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:57 AM IST
According to the data of the first round Covid vaccination compiled by the health and family welfare department, 71% healthcare workers got Covid vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP