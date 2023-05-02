Tejasvi Surya's 'I am Bajrangi, ban me' challenge after Cong manifesto release

South Bengaluru MP, BJP's Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday threw a challenge to the Congress after the Congress promised in its manifesto that if voted to power it will ban organisations like Bajrang Dal, Popular Front of India in Karnataka. "I am a Bajrangi. I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare the Congress to ban me!" Tejasvi tweeted as the manifesto created a stir even drawing a reaction from PM Modi. Tejasvi also changed his Twitter profile photo to Lord Hanuman. BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya (File Photo / ANI)

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the Congress manifesto said.

On Tejasvi Surya's challenge, Congress youth leader Manjunatha said whether it's Bajrangi or sangi, anyone who wants to spread hate in Karnataka will be banned. “And when did you become a Kannadiga, Mr Surya?” the Congress leader wrote.

PM Modi referred to the manifesto and in a rally in Karnataka's Hospet, he said the party is now trying to lock up those who worship Hanuman -- as they had earlier locked up Lord Rama.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Bajrang Dal ban promise is for Muslim appeasement while PFI is already banned. "The manifesto looks like that of PFI and fundamentalist Muslim organisation," Sarma said.

Quoting VHP's Surendra Jain, BJP's Amit Malviya said Sonia Gandhi once opposed the ban on the terrorist organisation SIMI. "The Congress, it seems, has decided to dig its grave," Malviya said.

Founded in 1984, Bajrang Dal is a division of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Karnataka is revered as the land of Lord Hanuman and Hanuman's birthplace is believed to Anjaneya Hill which is near Hampi.

