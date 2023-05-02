Home / India News / Tejasvi Surya's 'I am Bajrangi, ban me' challenge after Cong manifesto release

Tejasvi Surya's 'I am Bajrangi, ban me' challenge after Cong manifesto release

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 02, 2023 03:32 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi had opposed the ban on terrorist organisation SIMI, VHP's Surendra Jain said as Congress it its manifesto promised to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka.

South Bengaluru MP, BJP's Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday threw a challenge to the Congress after the Congress promised in its manifesto that if voted to power it will ban organisations like Bajrang Dal, Popular Front of India in Karnataka. "I am a Bajrangi. I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare the Congress to ban me!" Tejasvi tweeted as the manifesto created a stir even drawing a reaction from PM Modi. Tejasvi also changed his Twitter profile photo to Lord Hanuman.

&nbsp;BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya &nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
 BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya  (File Photo / ANI)

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the Congress manifesto said.

On Tejasvi Surya's challenge, Congress youth leader Manjunatha said whether it's Bajrangi or sangi, anyone who wants to spread hate in Karnataka will be banned. “And when did you become a Kannadiga, Mr Surya?” the Congress leader wrote.

PM Modi referred to the manifesto and in a rally in Karnataka's Hospet, he said the party is now trying to lock up those who worship Hanuman -- as they had earlier locked up Lord Rama.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Bajrang Dal ban promise is for Muslim appeasement while PFI is already banned. "The manifesto looks like that of PFI and fundamentalist Muslim organisation," Sarma said.

Quoting VHP's Surendra Jain, BJP's Amit Malviya said Sonia Gandhi once opposed the ban on the terrorist organisation SIMI. "The Congress, it seems, has decided to dig its grave," Malviya said.

Founded in 1984, Bajrang Dal is a division of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Karnataka is revered as the land of Lord Hanuman and Hanuman's birthplace is believed to Anjaneya Hill which is near Hampi.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bajrang dal karnataka election
bajrang dal karnataka election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out