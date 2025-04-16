Telangana to declare heatwave as state disaster, Delhi's max temperature at 37°C| Top Updates

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius, PTI quoted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As temperatures rise in Delhi-NCR, commuters cover their heads to escape the heat in Sector 38A, in Noida,(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times))

The sky is likely to remain clear during the day and become partly cloudy towards evening or night. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 50 per cent, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal, the weather office said.

Here are the top updates on weather conditions in India:-

1. The Telangana government issued an order on Tuesday designating heatwave and sunstroke as “State-Specific Disasters.” This move aims to offer relief to the families of victims, making Telangana possibly the first state in the country to take such a step. Under the new government Order, ₹4 lakh ex gratia will be provided to the kin of the deceased, PTI reported.

2. On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar recorded the hottest April day in nearly eight decades at 30.4 degrees Celsius, which was 10.2 degrees above normal for this time of the season, officials told PTI. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest ever maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius on April 20, 1946, the officials of the meteorological department said.

ALSO READ: Severe heat wave in Rajasthan, Delhi to get hotter; rain in South: Weather forecast for the week

3. The India Meteorological Department said the weather in the valley is likely to stay generally dry till April 17. From April 18-20, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow in the higher reaches at most places with a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at isolated to scattered places, it added.

4. India will experience above-normal cumulative rainfall this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of El Nino conditions during the entire season. "India is likely to see above-normal rainfall in the four-month monsoon season (June to September) with cumulative rainfall estimated at 105 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm," India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted by PTI as saying.

5.Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to conduct a comprehensive review of the planning and preparedness to ensure adequate and easily accessible drinking water for citizens during the summer. To ensure adequate water supply to the people, the CM directed effective coordination between the Water Supply Department, Water Resources Department, and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, ANI quoted a government statement.

(With agency inputs)