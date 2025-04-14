Severe heat wave in Rajasthan, Delhi to get hotter; rain in South: Weather forecast for the week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of heat wave over parts of Northwest India and over Gujarat from April 15, along with rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning as well as gusty winds over East and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next four-five days. People resting under tree shade at Kartavya Path lawns in the afternoon in Delhi on Saturday, April 12.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

In its bulletin released on Sunday, April 13, with forecasts for this week, IMD said that Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, is expected to see a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius likely between April 13 and April 18.

IMD weather, heatwave forecast

Delhi-NCR weather: On April 14, Delhi is expected to witness mainly clear sky throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum expected to settle between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, IMD said. On April 15, similar clear weather will persist, with temperatures slightly rising — the maximum likely between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, IMD said in its bulletin.

Heatwave in Delhi: On April 16, Delhi is likely to start the day with a mainly clear sky, which is expected to become partly cloudy from the evening onward. Heat wave conditions are very likely at isolated places across the city. Temperatures will remain high, with maximums ranging from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius and minimums between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Temperature to rise in Northwest India: As mentioned above in this report, Northwest India is likely to see a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius from April 13 to 18. Central India is likely to see a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius between April 14 and 19. IMD said a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is likely over West India during next five days and no significant change thereafter during subsequent two days. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country, IMD said.

Severe heat wave: Heat wave conditions are very likely over parts of West Rajasthan on April 14 and 15 with severe heat wave conditions at many parts during April 16-18 and at isolated pockets on April 19, IMD said. Heat wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu on April 13; Telangana on April 13 and 14; West Madhya Pradesh during April 15-19; Gujarat from April 15 to 17; Punjab, Haryana during April 16-18 and over East Rajasthan during April 16-19.

Rain forecast: IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Northeast and adjoining East India during the next five days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya from April 14 to 16 and Odisha on April 15 and 16. Isolated hailstorm is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Madhya Pradesh on April 13 and Jharkhand on April 14th and 15, IMD said, adding that isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over plains of Central India and Maharashtra on April 13 and 14.

Weather forecast for South: IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, North interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the next five days. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is expected over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next three days.