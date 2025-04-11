Strong dust storm hits Delhi, adjoining areas; IMD issues red alert

A strong dust storm ripped through Delhi and its nearby areas on Friday evening, April 11, a day after a dust storm and moderate rain lashed parts of the cities amid scorching heat wave which has taken the temperature up to 40 degrees Celsius. Commuters move through a dust storm, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, near Delhi, on Friday(PTI)

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Delhi nowcast showed a red alert for all districts amid the strong dust storm on Friday evening.

Delhi's adjoining areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh along with Haryana's Gurugram also witnessed dust storm on Friday evening, with power outages in some areas.

Branches of trees fell in some areas of Delhi. There were no immediate reports of any serious damages.

Delhi witnessed a cloudy sky Friday morning with the weather department forecasting thunderstorms and light rain during the day.

Delhi received sporadic overnight drizzle, taking the minimum temperature to settle at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal.

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, a weather station in Mayur Vihar recorded 5.0 mm rainfall, while Pritampura received 1.0 mm rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung reported only a trace of rainfall, IMD added.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather department had forecast thunderstorms and light rain for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degree Celsius.

The moderate rain on Friday kept the mercury under check, bringing relief to people from the scorching heatwave witnessed during the past few days.

On Monday, Delhi's maximum temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season, marking a heatwave situation that persisted for three consecutive days.

On Wednesday, the city recorded its warmest night in three years, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius. The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 172.