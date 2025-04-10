Dust storm, rain hits Delhi-NCR in sudden weather change amid heatwave | Watch

Delhi weather: In a sudden weather change, Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Thursday witnessed dust storm and moderate rains amid a scorching heatwave. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thunderstorm for the day. Delhi had been witnessing a scorching heatwave for the past week. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The capital's maximum temperature for the day is forecast to settle at around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index was recorded in the 'poor' category as the AQI at 9 am stood at 243, showed data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the weather office, the capital city is predicted to receive thunderstorm with rain on Friday as well, with the minimum temperature forecast to dip to 24 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of NCR, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, also witnessed heavy storm dusts on Thursday.

According to IMD, for April 12, light rain or drizzle has been predicted along with general cloudy sky for Delhi. After this, the city is forecast to witness clear skies for the next couple of days. Thursday's showers, however, brought significant respite for Delhiites from the scorching hot weather conditions.

In its latest forecast, the weather agency had said, "Under the influence of Western Disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 0th-11th April."

"As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the capital recorded its warmest April night in three years as the minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal, according to IMD. However, this record was once again broken on Thursday, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

In both 2024 and 2023, the minimum temperature in April did not reach the 25-degree mark. The highest minimum temperature of April was recorded in 2022 at 26.2 degrees Celsius.