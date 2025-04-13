Menu Explore
IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning for Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh. What about Delhi?

ByNikita Sharma
Apr 13, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Delhi experienced a pleasant change in weather with a maximum temperature falling to 35.2°C on Saturday following Friday's duststorm. 

A day after Delhi and nearby areas were battered by strong windstorm and light rain on Friday, the weather turned pleasant on Saturday. The maximum temperature of the national capital dropped to 35.2 degree Celsius, which is 0.9 notches below the season normal on Saturday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degree Celsius, which is a two notches drop from normal.

For Sunday, the IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi will settle between 36-38 degrees Celsius. (File/Hindustan Times)
At some observatories of the India Meteorological Department in Delhi, the maximum temperature dropped even below, with 32.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Rajghat and 33.5 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Ridge at 17.6 degrees Celsius.

For Sunday, the IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi will hover between 36-38 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature might be recorded at 19-21 degree Celsius. The sky will be partly clouded in most parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, according to the IMD.

No heatwave conditions are predicted in Delhi till Tuesday (April 15). However, that might change from Wednesday.

After a heavy duststorm hit Delhi-NCR on Friday, two people died in separate incidents, including a 10-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man. While the girl died after a building parapet collapsed on her, the old man died after construction material fell off a roof on him, reported PTI.

Weather forecast across India

Parts of Assam and Meghalaya are very likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph might batter isolated parts of Gangetic West Bengal. Similar weather is likely to be observed in parts of Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Lightning along with gusty winds reaching the speed of 30-40 kmph is likely to hit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Heatwave conditions are very likely in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday.

News / India News / IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning for Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh. What about Delhi?
