‘Felt like a 20-minute earthquake’: Delhi-NCR residents left shaken after sudden dust storm

A massive dust storm along with gusty winds and heavy rain hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday, bringing traffic in many areas to a standstill and uprooting trees all over the national capital. Residents shared video of what they described as 'apocalyptic' scenes after the dust storm.(X/@AsTarunTweets)

Residents flocked to social media, sharing dramatic videos and photos as the intense dust storm swept through the areas around their homes. One man claimed the storm felt like an earthquake, leaving lights and fans swinging in his home.

‘Swinging like pendulum’

"My building is literally shaking right now. 20th floor, lights swinging, crazy wind outside in Delhi NCR. Wind is so strong the whole building is shaking. Lights in my flat are swinging like a pendulum. Feels like a 20 minute earthquake. I feel like puking. Can’t even think of using the lift and go out!," he wrote.

One passenger from an IndiGo flight from Jammu to Delhi claimed the plane sufferent massive turbulence after multiple diversions, sharing shaky videos from the flight. Over 15 flights were diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday evening.

Other videos showed grey skies with high speed winds ripping through trees and dropping visibility. Visuals also showed uprooted trees falling on vehicles across the city along with collapsed signboards.

‘Feels like apocalypse’

According to the IMD, wind speed data showed that IGI Airport reported gusts of wind at 74 kmph, Pragati Maidan at 70 kmph, and Lodhi Road at 69 kmph. Wind speeds ranged from 37 kmph in Najafgarh to 56 kmph in Safdarjung.

"Dust storm in Gurgaon. It looks like apocalyse," read the caption of another video shared by a NCR resident.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could dip to around 20 degrees Celsius.

After today, IMD has predicted clear skies for the next couple of days in Delhi-NCR.