Sundarraj Pattilingam, a 2003-batch IPS officer who has served as Bastar IG for nearly seven years and led anti-Maoist operations, spoke to HT two days before the government’s March 31 deadline to eliminate Naxalism. He discussed the decimation of the Maoists’ military wing, the remaining presence in forests, retraining of special forces for policing, the mystery of former leader Ganpat, and renewed operations. Edited excerpts. The March 31 target has almost been achieved: Sundarraj P, Bastar IG

The Central Guerrilla Headquarters of the CPI(Maoist) was in Bastar for over four decades. What is the situation on the ground today?

The last senior leader was Pappa Rao, and he too has now joined the mainstream. Only a handful of cadre remain, scattered and hiding without leadership or support. The Naxals’ military strength was once concentrated in the Dandakaranya region, spanning the borders of multiple states and districts across Bastar. At its peak, the CPI (Maoist)’s military wing *which includes militia cadres* had over 4,000 cadres in these jungle areas. That number has now dwindled to double—or even single—digits. In the coming days, the remaining cadres are also expected to surrender. Those in hiding are isolated in the jungle, some unaware of developments outside or of the ongoing surrenders. Some have contacted the villagers, local reporters, and are walking towards the villages as we speak. Even now, our forces remain deep inside the jungle and are working with surrendered cadres like Pappa Rao to bring back the remaining foot soldiers who could not contact the villagers. There is no longer a single village under Naxal control. The March 31 target has been almost achieved. Training and recruitment have completely ceased. The Naxals no longer possess any meaningful military capability.

What happens to the forces in Bastar that have been engaged in anti-Naxal operations?

Right now, we have special forces such as the DRG, Bastar Fighters, and central paramilitary units in place. There is a lot of speculation about withdrawal of the forces after March. But that is not the case. Thorough assessment would be carried out before any induction or deinduction of security forces. In the coming days and weeks these anti-Naxal forces will be gradually reoriented. Policing is a continuous process; it never comes to a halt. We will continue to ensure security in villages and maintain vigilance on the ground. While the nature of work may evolve, there will never be a shortage of responsibilities. Personnel from special units such as the DRG and the Bastar Fighters will be trained in core policing functions, including crime investigation, maintaining law and order, and ensuring the safety of women and children. In a few months, it is entirely possible that a DRG jawan or a Bastar Fighter could be part of a cyber fraud probe or managing traffic. At present, there are more security camps than police stations. Over time, several of these camps will be converted into police stations. As these camps are in remote villages, the government will develop citizen-centric services, making them more accessible and responsive to public needs.

What about the threat of IEDs? What if a tourist wants to explore the jungle here but fears the presence of buried IEDs?

IEDs have long been a major challenge in the fight against Naxalism. Just last year, we recovered over 900 IEDs. The demining exercise across the region may take a few more weeks or months, but it will be completed. Tourists will be as safe in Bastar as they are anywhere else in India. Acting on intelligence provided by surrendered cadres, we have been systematically locating and removing IEDs. The IED threat will be comprehensively addressed. A large number of tourists today visit the Chitrakoot Waterfall. There was a time when this area, too, faced IED threats, but after sustained operations, it has been fully demined. With Bastar now free from Naxal influence, the region is poised to emerge as a hub for eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

What happened to former top leaders Ganpati and Mihir Besra? The two are yet to surrender or be arrested

Ganapathi stepped down in 2018, handing over the reins of the party to Basavaraju. Since then, he has not been active and is no longer in the jungle. Even the surrendered cadres we have spoken to say they have neither seen nor heard from him in the past 5-6 years. Security agencies continue to track his whereabouts to ensure a logical conclusion. But it is clear to us that, due to his age and health, he had become a liability in the jungle and no longer served any operational purpose for the organisation after handing over charge. As for Misir Besra, he is the only Central Committee member left to be apprehended. However, he too has no strong support system and possibly hiding somewhere in Jharkhand with a small group of cadres. He does not have any lieutenants. We are confident that he would be apprehended soon.

How were security forces able to finally win the war with Naxals?

All the security forces and agencies—including the DRG, Bastar Fighters, CoBRA, STF, and central paramilitary forces—came together with a single objective to meet the goal by March 31. The establishment of security camps over the years proved to be a decisive factor. With forces deployed across the region and camps set up strategically, the Naxals found it increasingly difficult to escape. This also choked their supply networks. Top leaders and mid-level cadres were either neutralised or forced to surrender, while many others laid down arms after witnessing the changing ground situation. The CPI (Maoist) operates through two key wings—the political and the military—and one cannot function without the other. And we hit both. Operations such as neutralizing their chief, Basavaraju, deep penetration into Abujhmad, and prolonged missions like the nearly month-long operation in the Karegutta hills were unprecedented. These developments dealt a severe psychological and physical blow to the Naxals, accelerating their decline.

The second pillar was development. As camps were set up in core areas, they were used not just to launch operations but also to provide basic amenities and services to local communities that had long been deprived. Cell phones proved to be a big game-changer. As cell towers came up, villagers gained access to the outside world and no longer depended on the Naxals to shape their perceptions or decisions. Improved road connectivity further integrated remote areas with district headquarters, enabling regular visits by the administration and opening of ration shops, anganwadis, and health camps. Gradually, the Naxal ideology began to lose its hold on the people.

There have been a few allegations of fake encounters, too

This has been a long-standing modus operandi of the Maoists—to entangle security forces in legal proceedings by making such allegations. However, in recent years, barring a few isolated instances, they have not been able to level such accusations despite numerous encounters. Our operations have been always been conducted transparently and in accordance to the law. Local communities have seen this firsthand, which is why there has been no allegations or protest. Many women cadres have surrendered, and several have been neutralised in encounters, yet there have been no complaints of misconduct or crimes against women cadres. This reflects the professionalism and transparency with which our forces have carried out these operations.

How will you ensure that Naxals do not return to the jungle?

Firstly, the government is focused on rehabilitation. Surrendered cadres are being trained in vocational skills across all districts of Bastar to help them secure livelihoods. The response has been very encouraging. They are also being given the financial incentives they are entitled to upon surrender, and many have already found employment. For instance, a recently opened café in Jagdalpur is being run by former Naxals, while in South Bastar several surrendered cadres are working as tourist guides. Secondly, there are no significant Naxal party or military remnants left in the jungle to visit villages, recruit individuals, or propagate their ideology. Thirdly, as with all surrendered cadres, security forces will continue to maintain vigilance and monitor the situation closely, especially in the initial phase.