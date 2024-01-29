TMC accuses Bengal BJP chief of inciting violence against Mamata Banerjee: ‘Misogynistic hooligans’

The Trinamool Congress on Monday accused West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar of inciting “physical violence” against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar addresses party workers in North 24 Parganas on January 11.(PTI)

“BJP Bengal state president Dr Sukanta has crossed all lines of decency. Pandering to his puppet masters in Delhi has blinded him and made him so devoid of values that he now shamelessly encourages physical violence against the only woman Chief Minister of India,” the TMC wrote while sharing an 8-second long video of a public speech of the state BJP chief. “This is not just an insult to Mamata Banerjee but an affront to women everywhere.”

The TMC further accused the BJP of being a party of “anti-women, chauvinistic and misogynistic hooligans who have no respect for the dignity of women!"

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra termed the incident as shameful and said that it reflects the “depths to which the BJP can sink”.

“The head of the Bengal BJP who's also an MP has just publicly made a speech where he calls for physical violence to be used against the chief minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee. It is absolutely shameful and just shows the depths to which the BJP can sink,” Moitra said in a video statement.

She also accused the BJP of being a party that disrespects women.

"The prime minister keeps talking about Nari Shakti. Prime Minister your head of the BJP in Bengal has just called for the public to slap the chief minister. We've never heard of something so outrageous. We expect an apology from your misogynist patriarchal help in Bengal and we would also expect everyone in your party to come out and denounce these comments..." she said.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja also criticised Majumdar and the BJP over the purported remarks.

“Sukanta Majumdar, BJP president in West Bengal, speaks venom again. Derogatory words, inflammatory speeches and he is provoking the public to slap CM Mamata Banerjee. This is a party (BJP) which has hatred towards women and shows disrespect to women everyday,” she alleged, according to PTI.