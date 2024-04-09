TMC delegation continues protest in Delhi; ‘denied entry’, claim AAP leaders

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation that has been protesting in the national capital since a day earlier continued the agitation on Tuesday, seeking the removal of the chiefs of investigative agencies, at Mandir Marg police station after being detained by Delhi Police. Trinamool Congress leaders Sagarika Ghose and Derek O'Brien during a 'dharna' with other TMC leaders at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Senior TMC MP Dola Sen told HT that the delegation has been detained despite observing a “peaceful” protest and has been continuously “assaulted” and “manhandled” by the police. MP Derek O’Brien said the protest is against the “dictatorship of the Narendra Modi government”.

The delegation plans to conclude the 24-hour protest today after commencing it outside the Election Commission of India office at 5pm on Monday.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose alleged that though the police said the MPs were free to go, the police were not opening the gates for their release. She also said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders who had arrived at the police station to support the delegation were denied entry.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had arrived at the police station along with four other MLAs but was allegedly denied entry. “Their demand is that the chiefs of the four central probe agencies – ED, CBI, Income Tax and NIA – should be changed. The BJP organised a demonstration in Connaught Place, who gave permission for it? They were not arrested. Was a case registered against (Delhi BJP chief) Virendra Sachdeva?”

Ghose further said that she and TMC leader Nadimul Haque have been denied entry after exiting the premise to get food for the detained members.

The delegation also comprised Saket Ghokale, and former MPs Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas, and TMC leader Sudip Raha.

According to Delhi Police deputy commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahla, the TMC delegation was carrying out an “unpermitted protest” but was freed before the evening.

“They were taken to the Mandir Marg Police Station but were later freed. They were told about this before sunset yesterday, but they are sitting there on their own. We have freed them,” Mahla said.