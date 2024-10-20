Top court’s efficiency depends on AoR’s assistance, says CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Saturday highlighted the pivotal role of the Supreme Court’s advocate-on-records (AoRs) in ensuring the smooth functioning of the judiciary and bridging the gap between litigants and the highest court of the land. CJI DY Chandrachud. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the International Legal Conference organised by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) in Goa, the CJI emphasised the importance of bar associations such as SCAORA in fostering collaboration between the judiciary and legal practitioners.

“The bar and the bench are complementary to each other. We are mutual beneficiaries of each other and are here to learn from one another,” said the judge, praising the system of AoRs and referring to them as vital “custodians of the briefs” and essential stakeholders who contribute significantly to the efficiency and accessibility of the Supreme Court.

The CJI described the AoRs as the “oil which keeps the machine of the Supreme Court running smoothly”, adding AoRs, who have the exclusive right to file cases in the Supreme Court, play a crucial role in ensuring that litigants’ cases are handled properly.

Senior advocate Vipin Nair, president of the SCAORA; Amit Sharma, vice-president of the Association and Nikhil Jain, secretary of the association, were also present at the event.

The CJI stressed that “the efficiency of the Supreme Court depends on the assistance which AoRs provide,” as they not only help manage cases efficiently but also ensure the smooth functioning of the court’s registry by timely and accurate submissions.

Underlining that AoRs further play a crucial role in making the Supreme Court accessible to diverse litigants, including those from remote areas and those unfamiliar with court procedures, the CJI added that despite the increasing use of digital platforms, AoRs are responsible for making the Supreme Court “a friendly experience” for clients, especially those navigating complex legal processes.

In another significant remark at the conference, CJI Chandrachud addressed the recent debate surrounding the designation of senior advocates. Responding to criticism that followed the Supreme Court’s designation of 39 lawyers as senior advocates in August 2023, he clarified that the designation process should be seen as a platform for excellence rather than a benchmark.

He pointed out that while some newly designated senior advocates might not yet have substantial work, the purpose of this broad designation is to provide a platform for lawyers to excel over time. “Not all will do excellently at the bar 10 or 15 years down the line. But that is the same as appointing judges,” he pointed out.

Later in the day, the CJI and justice Abhay S Oka were also present at the inauguration of a new district court building for north Goa, when the judges called on the Goa government to develop the state as a centre for international arbitration and mediation especially for companies who have to otherwise travel to Dubai or Singapore for Arbitration matters.

“We can possibly create Goa into a hub for international commercial arbitration. Large number of Indian companies are moving to the Dubai financial centre or to the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. Why is it that our own companies are moving outside India? Because we have to create good spaces for them. I do believe that Goa with its global image -- everybody in the world knows about Goa -- can truly become a global arbitration centre,” justice Chandrachud said.