Travel advisory issued ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s ED appearance for third day

Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in central Delhi due to special arrangements in view of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The senior Congress leader will be questioned for the third day in the National Herald case.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Man Singh Road, Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 27.07.22 due to special traffic arrangements”, the advisory said.

Also Read: Punjab Congress holds protest, says ED harassing Sonia Gandhi

Several party workers of the Congress party have been protesting the ED questioning and other issues such as inflation. 50 MPs including leader Rahul Gandhi, were detained on Tuesday.

Delhi police and traffic personnel were posted on these roads to ensure there was no violence reported and commuters were not inconvenienced.

On Tuesday evening, Delhi Police also issued a statement reiterating that they had asked AICC officials not to gather in the New Delhi area as prohibitory orders under section 144 was in place.

Traffic is also likely to be affected in other parts of the city especially east and north eastern parts of the city as thousands of Kanwariya pilgrims are returning from Haridwar on completion of Kanwar Yatra.

Delhi police had earlier said they had made adequate arrangements to ensure there was minimum traffic disruption during the yatra.