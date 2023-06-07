Gitanjali Aiyar, popular Doordarshan news anchor, passes away

Prominent news presenter Gitanjali Aiyar on Wednesday passed away. Spanning over three decades as national broadcaster, she one of the first English news presenters in the country. She joined Doordarshan in 1971 and received the best anchor award four times. Gitanjali Aiyar

Graduated from Kolkata's Loreto College, Aiyar held a diploma from the National School of Drama. She also won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.

She also presented popular shows related to taking English song requests – A Date With You – on Friday nights on All India Radio.

She ventured into corporate communications, government liaison and marketing after having decades-long career in the news industry. She was the head of major donors at the World Wide Fund, India.

People are taking to Twitter to pay condolences to Aiyar and remembering the news presenting days during her time.

“We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace,” Congress leader Netta D'Souza said.

Prominent journalist Sheela Bhatt said, “Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best tv newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON