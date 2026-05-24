Twisha Sharma’s last rites held in Bhopal after second postmortem by AIIMS team

“I am very emotional right now. I just want to bid farewell to my daughter first," Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma said minutes before the last rites.

The last rites of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, 32, was performed at 5 pm on Sunday at Bhadbhada Ghat in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, following a second postmortem conducted by a four-member AIIMS Delhi team in Bhopal.

Family members said Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, and husband, Samarth Singh, were not allowed to attend the cremation ceremony.

Twisha was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her family accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh of harassing her over dowry demands.

The family later approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur seeking a second postmortem, alleging flaws in the investigation and the initial report. Acting on the court’s directions, the procedure was conducted under security at AIIMS Bhopal.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday, after remaining absconding, and was remanded to seven days of police custody by a local court in Bhopal for further interrogation from May 23 to May 29.

Also Read | Last rites of Twisha Sharma to be held in Bhopal today

Twisha's family on the case Ashish Sharma also made strong remarks against Samarth Singh’s family, alleging their responsibility in the case and demanding accountability.

"They (the accused family) themselves are responsible for this entire accident, so if they come forward with honesty and truth, they should clearly state their facts. That would be enough for them, because now that compensation cannot be made," he added.

His remarks came as the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma was being conducted by a team of senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Earlier, Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS team had assured the family of a fair and unbiased postmortem.

"We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second postmortem is if someone feels something is missing," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home’. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.