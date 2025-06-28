Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Two arrested for 'poisoning' tigress, 4 cubs in Karnataka

PTI |
Jun 28, 2025 12:19 PM IST

The big cats were found dead on Thursday, and subsequent investigation revealed they were poisoned.

Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam forest range of Male Mahadeshwara Hills, police said. The big cats were found dead on Thursday, and subsequent investigation revealed they were poisoned.

The tigress, which had initially preyed on the cow returned with her cubs to feed on it again and died after ingesting the poison, sources said. (PTI)
The tigress, which had initially preyed on the cow returned with her cubs to feed on it again and died after ingesting the poison, sources said. (PTI)

The breakthrough came after the carcass of a poisoned cow belonging to Maada alias Maaduraju was found. According to police, Maaduraju was reportedly enraged after his cow named 'Kenchi' was preyed upon by wild animals. 

To avenge the loss, he sprayed poison on the cow's carcass. His friend Nagaraju too is believed to have accompanied him during the act. 

The tigress, which had initially preyed on the cow returned with her cubs to feed on it again and died after ingesting the poison, sources said. Both the suspects have been taken to Meenyam-based 'Aranya Bhavan' in Hanuru Taluk of Chamarajanagar district for further interrogation. 

During investigation, Maaduraju's father Shivanna approached the police claiming that he was responsible for the death of the big cats. However, he was let off after the investigation revealed his son's involvement.

News / India News / Two arrested for 'poisoning' tigress, 4 cubs in Karnataka
