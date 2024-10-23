Menu Explore
Two bodies of minors recovered from Kengeri lake

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Oct 23, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Bodies of two children, who went missing since Monday, were recovered from Kengeri Lake in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

Kengeri police inspector Sanjeev Gowda, who led the search operation, said that the two children identified as Srinivas (13) and Mahalakshmi (11) had gone to the Kengeri Lake at around 5:30 pm to fetch water (File photo)

Kengeri police inspector Sanjeev Gowda, who led the search operation, said that the two children identified as Srinivas (13) and Mahalakshmi (11) had gone to the Kengeri Lake at around 5:30 pm to fetch water. They were playing near the edge of lake when they allegedly fell into it. “Their disappearance was noticed when their clothes and other belongings were found abandoned on the shore by their parents,” he said.

He further said that the local authorities swiftly launched a search operation after receiving information about the matter. “The Kengeri police, along with the fire brigade, initiated efforts to find the children, employing rubber boats to search the waters of the lake. The body of the elder brother, Srinivas, was discovered first, followed by Mahalakshmi’s body a few hours later.”

“The autopsy was conducted at Rajarajeshwari Hospital, and the bodies were handed over to the family members. We have registered an unnatural death report, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Nagamma, the mother of the two children, is a garbage collector for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and lives with her children and her sister, Dhanalakshmi.

