UP: Former teacher held for alleged religious conversion, sexual exploitation of ex-student in Pilibhit

Pilibhit, Police on Wednesday arrested a former physics teacher at a private school here for allegedly converting his former student, confining her and exploiting her sexually, officials said.

The accused, identified as Dilnawaz, was arrested from the Puranpur area and sent to jail, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav told reporters.

He said an FIR was registered against the accused at Madhotanda police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim and the matter is under investigation.

Circle Officer Pratik Dahiya said on the basis of the woman's statement, police have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, besides sections related to sexual assault and wrongful confinement.

The accused's mobile phone records are being examined to ascertain the depth of the case, including possible links with organised networks and the source of funding, he said.

According to police, Dilnawaz, a resident of Raibichpuri village in the Sehramau North area and father of two daughters, worked as a teacher in a school in Puranpur till 2020.

It is alleged that during this period, he came in contact with the victim when she was studying in Class 10 and gradually brought her under his influence.

Police said even after the girl completed Class 12 and went to Bareilly to pursue a beautician course, the accused continued to harass her mentally, to the extent that she began offering namaz and expressing doubts about her own religion.

The woman went missing under suspicious circumstances on December 16 and a missing complaint was lodged on December 18.

Police said the accused lured her and took her to an isolated room in Puranpur, where she was confined for four days. During this period, she was allegedly given only snacks and biscuits.

Dilnawaz is also accused of sexually assaulting the woman on the pretext of marriage and coercing her to convert while keeping her confined. Police said the accused would go to school during the day and visit his family in the evening before returning to the room at night.

Inspector Ashok Pal of Madhotanda police station said call detail records revealed that the woman had been in frequent contact with the accused.

During questioning, the accused disclosed the location of the victim, following which police rescued her from a room near the block office in Puranpur. The woman was later handed over to her family, he added.

