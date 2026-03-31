UP man climbs mobile tower in ‘Sholay’-style proposal to marry cousin, ends up in jail

In a stunt similar to the 1975 cult classic movie ‘Sholay’, a man from Uttar Pradesh climbed a mobile tower, demanding to marry his maternal cousin. On receiving information regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The man, identified as 23-year-old Raju Pal, who was in one-sided love with the woman, was not ready to take no for an answer. However, unlike how events unfolded for Veeru in the movie, the man was taken into police custody and further sent for counselling, PTI news agency reported.

The incident, which drew a large crowd as onlookers gathered to watch the spectacle, took place in Kachhiyani Khera village in UP under the Tilhar police station limits on Monday.

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Man threatened to jump, climbed down after seven hours Pal, who claimed to have been in love with the woman for the past eight years, had threatened to jump from the tower if he was not allowed to marry her, police told PTI on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old's earlier proposals to marry the woman had been met with strong rejections by her family, while his family members too refused to support him. Following the repeated refusals, Pal decided to climb the mobile tower, triggering panic among the residents of the village, according to PTI.

After Pal's threats, police was called in. On receiving information regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. After reaching the tower, the police team tried to persuade the man to safely climb down from the tower.

Pal was convinced to come down after seven hours, Tilhar circle officer Jyoti Yadav told PTI. According to the circle officer, Pal's family said they had no idea about his plan.

Station House Officer of Tilhar, Jugal Kishore, told PTI that Pal had been taken into police custody and was currently being kept under observation. Kishore said he was also being counselled to prevent him from taking any such steps in the future.