Five of a family found dead in locked room in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj

Five members of a family – a 50-year-old man, his wife and three children – were found dead in a room locked from inside at Nagla Bhojraj village on Etah road in Kasganj district’s Amanpur area on Saturday evening, police said. The children were aged nine, 10 and 12 years. The time of death will be ascertained by the post-mortem report, police have said. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

While the man was found hanging, the woman had an injury mark, apparently inflicted by a sharp object. The three children were suspected to have been poisoned.

Prabhakar Chaudhary, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Aligarh range, confirmed information about five bodies in the Kasganj house.

It was too early to determine the exact reason for the deaths, he said.

“Police found the room locked from inside and broke the door open to find five bodies inside. The man was found hanging while his wife had injury marks on the neck. Three minor children were found lying dead. They had no injury marks,” the DIG said.

“There was no sign of forced entry. It is suspected that the man might have poisoned the children and then hacked the wife to death before hanging himself. This is subject to investigation,” he said.

“All aspects related to family background (will be looked into) and statements will be recorded,” Chaudhary said.

Kasganj superintendent of police Ankita Sharma, who visited the spot, said the man had rented the house five years ago. He ran a welding shop in the front while the family stayed in the back.

“After Amanpur police received information that no movement was seen in the house for the past few days, the room was found locked from inside. On removing a cloth placed on the rear window, the man’s body was found hanging while others lay dead on the floor,” Sharma said.

“The matter is being investigated but prima facie it appears that he may have killed his family members and then hanged himself,” said the Kasganj SP.

‘Dog squad, forensic team and field units are on the spot. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Videography is being done and evidence is being collected,” the SP added.

The time of death will be ascertained by the post-mortem report, she said.