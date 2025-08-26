Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
UP school cook held for sexually assaulting two boys

PTI |
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 08:46 pm IST

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the law on Monday following a complaint filed by the victims' families, they said.

A 65-year-old cook at a government primary school in Kursi area of this district has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students, police said on Tuesday.

On August 23, some students witnessed the cook engaging in inappropriate behaviour, police said.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)
According to the families, accused Nagesar sexually abused two 11-year-old boys.

They alleged that after school hours, he would call the children into the restroom and assault them. The accused also threatened the boys to keep silent, warning them of serious consequences if they spoke out.

On August 23, some students witnessed the cook engaging in inappropriate behaviour again and informed their parents, leading to the complaint, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Northern Range) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said statements of the children and their families are being recorded.

The DSP said further investigation is going on in the case.

