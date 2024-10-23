UP teacher arrested after ‘good touch, bad touch’ lesson exposes sexual assault

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, has been arrested for alleged sexual assault after he was exposed by another teacher who taught the students a "good touch, bad touch" lesson. The police registered a case at the Talbehat police station on Wednesday. "Good touch, bad touch" lessons are commonly taught in schools to help children recognise sexual assault.

Lalitpur Police shared a post on X saying, “In relation to the molestation incident in Talbehat police station area, a case was immediately registered under relevant sections at Talbehat police station and byte of Talbehat area officer regarding the arrest of the accused…” in which the officer said, “On the date 23.10.2024, information was received under the jurisdiction of Talbahet police station that a teacher, posted at the primary school in Madhpura, was engaging in inappropriate behaviour with young girls. Upon receiving this information, the Talbahet police station immediately took notice, arrested the accused, and legal proceedings are underway”

According to an NDTV report, the teacher had been touching female students in Classes 1 to 3 inappropriately - without the children knowing what he was up to.

How the incident came to light

The village head, Roop Singh, informed reporters that another teacher had visited the school to discuss "good touch, bad touch" with the students. During this interaction, the children identified their other teacher's actions as "bad touch," prompting the shocked teacher to realise the ongoing sexual assault, the report added.

A large group of parents, led by the village head, gathered at the police station to demand action against the teacher.

The crowd, including the students, assembled in front of the Lalitpur's Talbehat police station, urging swift action. The villagers accused the school and education authorities of concealing the matter.

Following the protest, the police filed a case against the teacher and arrested him. The protesters claimed that the education officials should have taken action against the accused instead of showing leniency. People alleged that the school and education officials tried to cover up the case.

The police stated that they are currently questioning the teacher.