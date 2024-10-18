Teacher, security head held for hushing up sexual assault of 3-year-old girl at Noida school

Noida police on Thursday night arrested the security in-charge and class teacher of a three and a half-year-old girl after she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in the first week of October by a 30-year-old man at a prominent school in Noida, said senior police officers. The assault came to the fore after the parents took the child to a doctor, who told them that the child was a victim of sexual assault. They then filed a police complaint on October 10. (Representational image)

“On October 10, the survivor’s parents had approached police to file a complaint against a suspect, 30, who works at a housekeeping department of the school. The suspect allegedly took the survivor to an isolated place in school and sexually assaulted her,” Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida. Police said the suspect was hired by the school around a year ago.

“During investigation, it came to fore that the security in-charge and the teacher were aware of the incident. Since we came to know that they tried to hush up the matter, they were arrested on Thursday night,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

Police said a case under sections 65(2)(rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act was registered, and the suspect was arrested on October 10.

According to police, the incidents of assault took place in the first week of October. The 30-year-old man allegedly took the three-and-a-half-year-old child to an isolated place in the school and sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

“We were informed that the assaults took place on October 1, 3, and 7. We checked footage from 25 CCTV cameras on all three dates, but could not find any evidence of the alleged assaults,” said a police officer who is part of the investigation, asking not to be named.

“Later, when the survivor was taken to the hospital, doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted,” said the officer, adding that the suspect hails from Weat Bengal.

“Doctor examined her and he told me that someone had sexually assaulted my daughter. When we asked our daughter, she told us that in her school, someone had “pricked her with something” two days ago,” the complaint read.