Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector killed in road accident on NH 24

ANI |
Jan 04, 2025 01:30 PM IST

A Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector, Pradeep Kumar, was killed in a road accident while riding his motorbike towards NH 24.

A sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police, Pradeep Kumar, has been killed in a road accident. The victim was riding a motorbike and was moving towards NH 24 from the Anand Vihar ISBT side when he met with an accident and died on the spot, said officials.

Pradeep Kumar, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police, lost his life of a traffic accident.(PTI/representative)
Pradeep Kumar, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police, lost his life of a traffic accident.(PTI/representative)

A PCR call was received at 10:35 pm at police station PIA on Friday regarding a fatal accident over Telco T point Flyover, Road No 56, said police.

A broken piece of a yellow number plate with the number partially mentioned has been recovered from the spot, said police.

A hit-and-run case u/s 281/106(1) BNS PS PIA has been registered. Notably, 47-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi, was posted as SI at Traffic Circle, Ghaziabad.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
