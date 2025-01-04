Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector killed in road accident on NH 24

A sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police, Pradeep Kumar, has been killed in a road accident. The victim was riding a motorbike and was moving towards NH 24 from the Anand Vihar ISBT side when he met with an accident and died on the spot, said officials. Pradeep Kumar, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police, lost his life of a traffic accident.(PTI/representative)

A PCR call was received at 10:35 pm at police station PIA on Friday regarding a fatal accident over Telco T point Flyover, Road No 56, said police.

A broken piece of a yellow number plate with the number partially mentioned has been recovered from the spot, said police.

A hit-and-run case u/s 281/106(1) BNS PS PIA has been registered. Notably, 47-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi, was posted as SI at Traffic Circle, Ghaziabad.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. More details are awaited.