Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 19, 2024, is 20.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.28 °C and 25.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.82 °C and 24.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 20, 2024
|23.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|23.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|25.04 °C
|Light rain
|October 23, 2024
|25.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|25.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|24.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|24.95 °C
|Sky is clear
