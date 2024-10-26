Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 24.33 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 25.32 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 26.04 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 26.07 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 25.84 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 25.86 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 25.46 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 26, 2024, is 20.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.87 °C and 25.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.72 °C and 26.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

