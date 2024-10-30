Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 31, 2024 23.94 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 24.05 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 25.11 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 25.1 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 24.67 °C Few clouds November 5, 2024 24.11 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 24.32 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 30, 2024, is 20.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.4 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.08 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.