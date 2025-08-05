Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Several feared dead as multiple buildings washed away
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: Over 50 people are reportedly missing and several others are feared dead in the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst in Dharali near Harsil.
Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Several houses have been swept away, and more than 50 people are reportedly missing after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in the villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, resulting in the devastating floods....Read More
A local told news agency PTI that around 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away in the floods.
The Uttarkashi police said that teams of the police, state disaster response force (SDRF), army, and other disaster response forces are engaged in relief and rescue operations.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed concern over the cloudburst and the subsequent damages caused in the region, adding thathe is closely monitoring the situation in the region.
"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," Dhami posted on X.
Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Specialised equipment being sent, says SDRF IG
Arun Mohan Joshi, SDRF IG, told news agency ANI that the nearest unit has already reached the spot, adding that two other units are about to reach.
"Rescue work is being done in a coordinated manner. The nearby NDRF, Army teams are also reaching the spot. Specialised equipment in our SDRF battalion headquarters, which can be used in this disaster, is also being sent... Whether it is the Army, ITBP, or NDRF, all the teams are reaching the spot, and rescue is being done in a coordinated manner," he added.
Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Situation being closely monitored, says CM Dhami; expresses concern
Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Army's Ibex Brigade troops engaged in rescue ops
The Indian Army's Surya Command noted that a massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area, triggering a flow of debris and water through the settlement.
"Troops of Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold," they added.
Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: SDRF, Army, rescue teams on site
Uttarkashi police took to X to post an update on the situation and said, "due to the rising water level of Kheer Gad in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site."
"In view of this incident, everyone should maintain a safe distance from the river. Ensure that you, children, and livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river," they added.
Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Massive cloud burst triggers raging waters to sweep away villages, houses
A massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area in Uttarakhand on Tuesday triggered flash floods, with the raging waters washing away several houses and villages. Several people are reportedly missing after being washed away by the floods.