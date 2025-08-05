Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Several feared dead as multiple buildings washed away

Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Scary visuals of the cloudburst-triggered flash floods emerged on social media, with houses being swept away.

Uttarkashi cloudburst LIVE updates: Several houses have been swept away, and more than 50 people are reportedly missing after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods in the villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, resulting in the devastating floods....Read More

A local told news agency PTI that around 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away in the floods.

The Uttarkashi police said that teams of the police, state disaster response force (SDRF), army, and other disaster response forces are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed concern over the cloudburst and the subsequent damages caused in the region, adding thathe is closely monitoring the situation in the region.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," Dhami posted on X.