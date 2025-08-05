Village washed away, several missing after massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi | On cam

Villages were washed away and several people were feared dead after a major cloudburst struck Dharali area near Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday. Rescue teams from the local police, SDRF, Army, and fire services, have reached the site, engaging in search and rescue operations. (X/@PTI_News)

The Uttarkashi Police said that due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, "reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site". Follow Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates

Scary visuals of the cloudburst emerged, showing houses being swept away with the force of the triggered flood.

VIDEO:

The Uttarakhand police also said that emergency service officials and teams are engaged in search and rescue operations.

Home minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the cloudburst in the Dharali, news agency ANI reported, adding that both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach at the spot.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

A villager, Rajesh Panwar, told news agency PTI that around 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, adding that 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away by the raging waters.

Torrential downpour has been wreaking havoc in Uttarakhand this monsoon, with strong currents flowing through the flooded rivers. One person was swept away by strong currents of the Bhakhra stream near Haldwani on Monday, while two others drowned in a swollen stream near Bhujiyaghat on Sunday.

The state emergency operation centre had said that two shops were buried under the debris and boulders falling from the hillside in Rudraprayag, owing to the overnight landslide.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday also directed all District Magistrates to remain on the ground zero with their entire teams due to the continuous rain in the state.

Dhami instructed officials that in case roads get obstructed due to heavy rainfall, action should be taken as soon as possible to make them operational again.

In case of damage to drinking water and electricity lines, arrangements should be made to get it working soon, he added.

The chief minister directed that all preparations and alternative arrangements should be made in advance to deal with waterlogging problems.