Video: At US embassy's Diwali bash, ambassador's ‘Tauba Tauba’ surprise

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Wednesday set the dance floor on fire during Diwali celebrations at the embassy in New Delhi. The envoy did Bhangra on stage on the popular Hindi song 'Tauba Tauba', from the movie 'Bad Newz'. Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, danced to the popular Bollywood song 'Tauba Tauba'.

In a video of the performance, the crowd can be seen cheering Garcetti as he grooves to the song.

The original song featured Vicky Kaushal and became an instant hit earlier his year. Mr Garcetti took the stage in a brown kurta and a pair of shades as the audience clapped.

Eric Garcetti has wholeheartedly embraced Indian traditions since his appointment in May last year. He celebrated Durga Puja at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park with great enthusiasm and energy. Garcetti visited a pandal at CR Park, where he savored traditional Bengali dishes like jhaal muri, aloo-chicken biryani, fish curry, luchi, and sweets. He even took part in the iconic Dhunuchi Naach, a dance dedicated to Goddess Durga, showcasing his willingness to immerse himself in the local culture.

Diwali bash at White House

The White House also hosted a Diwali celebration this week to honor the contributions of Indian Americans to the US-India relationship. Garcetti praised the event, emphasising the significance of Diwali and the invaluable role of Indian Americans.

Garcetti shared his excitement on X, stating, "What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond." He added, "From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity. #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali."

On October 28, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden hosted the Diwali celebration, welcoming Indian Americans from across the nation. This marked their final Diwali celebration in office, and over the years, the Bidens have infused this radiant tradition with their unique touch.

The White House shared photos from the festivities on X, wishing everyone, "Happy Diwali! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light." During the event, President Biden extended Diwali greetings, underscoring the festival's importance and celebrating its presence in the White House.