'Warmly recall working with President Trump in his first term': PM Modi ahead of US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is looking forward to holding talks with France President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump, ahead of his visit to the two countries.

Over the next few days, I will be in France and USA to take part in various programmes, PM Modi said in a statement before flying out of the country on Monday.

“In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President @EmmanuelMacron towards strengthening India-France relations. We will also be going to Marseille to inaugurate a Consulate there,” PM Modi wrote.

In Washington DC, PM Modi said he looks forward to meeting newly sworn in US President Donald Trump, adding that his US visit “will further cement India-USA friendship.”

PM Narendra Modi has headed for a four-day trip to France and the United States, where he will engage in talks with President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump.

At the invitation of President Macron, PM Narendra Modi will be in France from February 10-12, where he will be co-chairing the AI Action Summit.

After concluding the France visit he will depart for the US to meet with President Donald Trump and interact with senior leaders of the US administration.

PM Modi will be in the US from February 12 to 14.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after President Trump assumed office for his second term.

Previously, PM Modi visited the USA in June 2017 and hosted President Trump for a state visit to India in February 2020.

The two leaders have also spoken on the phone twice since November 2024 (on November 6, 2024 and January 27, 2025).