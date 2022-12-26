Watch: Congress’s ‘blanket’ jibe at BJP after Rahul Gandhi visits ‘samadhis’ in t-shirt

Following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers in a t-shirt amid the freezing cold wave in Delhi, the Congress hit out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for claiming that he took a break from the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for a vacation abroad.

The Congress tweeted a video of social media head Supriya Shrinate addressing a press conference, where taking a jibe at the BJP, she said, “BJP leaders were claiming Rahul Gandhi will break his yatra to take a vacation abroad during Christmas but today amid chilling winter in Delhi when the BJP leaders covered in blankets are plotting to divide the nation, Rahul Gandhi visited ‘samadhis’ of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru Ji,...Shashtri Ji and paid tributes to them".

BJP के नेता कहते थे कि राहुल गांधी जी क्रिसमस की छुट्टी मनाने विदेश जाएंगे।



लेकिन आज कड़ाके की ठंड में जब BJP के नेता कंबल ओढ़कर भारत तोड़ने में लगे थे,



तब राहुल जी महापुरुषों की समाधि पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे थे।



क्या 'माफीवीर' की सेना माफी मांगेगी?



:@SupriyaShrinate जी pic.twitter.com/yr3HUFKas6 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 26, 2022

Quoting senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who had earlier demanded an apology from the BJP for spreading falsehood, Shrinate asked, “Since today their lies have been debunked yet again, will the ‘mafiveer’ army issue an apology?”

She further claimed the BJP was “habituated” to issuing apologies so “it shouldn’t be a problem for them now”.

While in the one-minute long video Shrinate did not name any BJP leader, her remarks come days after Union minister Pralhad Joshi claimed Rahul Gandhi is “breaking the yatra to holiday abroad”.

“We waited for the entire #WinterSession2022 to see you & your leader in the House, but to no avail, but as always, your leader is breaking the Yatra to holiday abroad. You remembered parliament now!” Joshi had tweeted on Thursday in response to a separate tweet by Ramesh.

Rahul Gandhi visited the samadhis of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi-led ‘yatra’ entered Delhi on Saturday and is on its 108th day since the launch.

