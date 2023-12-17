Watch: PM Modi stops convoy to give way to ambulance in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi.(X/ @ANI)

As per the video clip shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister's convoy slowed down its speed and gave way for the ambulance to pass. Once the ambulance passes by, the convoy resumes again and continues the journey.

In a similar incident in September last year, PM Modi's convoy halted during his roadshow in Gujarat to make way for an ambulance. Similarly, in November 2022, PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance after returning from a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra.

PM Modi arrived in Varanasi for a two-day visit on Sunday. During his visit, he will launch 37 projects worth over ₹19,000 crore for the development of the region.

After his arrival in the temple town, the PM's cavalcade was showered with flower petals by people as it left the airport.

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Namo Ghat. He will also flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which will ply between Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and are scheduled to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, according to an official statement.

The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam encompasses lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech, and next-gen technology.

On his second day on Monday, PM Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri development block. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 37 projects worth ₹19,155 crore including roads and bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart city and urban development projects, railways, and airports in Varanasi and the Purvanchal region at the event, according to the press release.

A dedicated freight corridor project worth over ₹10,000 crore, connecting New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay to New Bhaupur will also be launched. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Lahartara-Phulwaria-Shivpur four-lane road, built at a cost of ₹166 crore.