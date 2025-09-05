Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya reopens to public after Raghuvanshi murder probe

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Friday lifted restrictions on people and vehicle movement at Weisawdong Falls and the Riat Arliang parking lot in Sohra, which had been closed to the public following the discovery of the decomposed body of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in a gorge near the falls’ parking area in June. Laitduh village will operate tourism activities at Weisawdong Falls, while the Riat Arliang parking lot under Umblai village will remain available for tourist vehicle parking. (Representative photo)

An official order was issued after additional deputy commissioner M. A. Challam met with village headmen from Mawphu, Umblai, Laitduh, and Laitlyndop on Friday.

According to the order, Laitduh village will operate tourism activities at Weisawdong Falls, while the Riat Arliang parking lot under Umblai village will remain available for tourist vehicle parking.

Also Read: Honeymoon Murder: Meghalaya emerges from a month of gloomy headlines, perception

Operational guidelines and monitoring mechanisms will be put in place to ensure an orderly resumption of tourism at the site, officials aware of the development said.

The order also warns of strict legal action against anyone who attempts to take the law into their own hands, and village headmen have been asked to enforce the decision locally.

Raja Raghuvanshi married Sonam on May 11 in Indore, and the couple arrived in Sohra (Cherrapunji) on May 22 for their honeymoon. The next day, May 23, Raja was allegedly lured to the Weisawdong viewpoint by Sonam and murdered by three hired men with machetes. Sonam reportedly fled the scene, only to return after the attack had ended.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Sonam, Raj sent to 13-day judicial custody in Raghuvanshi murder case

A police drone spotted Raja’s body deep in the gorge on June 2, following which Weisawdong Falls and the adjacent Riat Arliang area were restricted. The site was sealed intermittently while police and rescue teams conducted searches, collected evidence, and carried out a formal reconstruction of events tied to the probe.

The order said that village officials will coordinate with district authorities on crowd management, parking arrangements, and basic facilities.