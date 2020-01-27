West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act

india

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:55 IST

West Bengal became the fourth state on Monday to pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government had earlier in the day tabled the resolution which appealed to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement NRC and update NPR.

“This protest is not only of minorities but of all. I thank my Hindu brothers for leading this protest from the forefront. In Bengal, we won’t allow CAA, NPR, and NRC. We will fight peacefully,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the state assembly.

Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab are the other non-BJP ruled states that have passed a resolution against the Citizenship Act.

The amended law act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi, Jain communities who allegedly fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India on or before December 31, 2014.