What is buyback tax? Income Tax Dept explains Budget 2026 changes

The Income Tax department on Saturday clarified how the taxation of share buybacks has changed following announcements made in the Union Budget 2026, explaining that the revised framework will largely benefit small and retail shareholders. Budget 2026: Buyback tax overhaul to ease burden on retail investors

The clarification came after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed shifting buyback taxation back to a capital gains framework, reversing the dividend-based taxation system that came into effect in October 2024.

What is a buyback? According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a “buy-back” means the purchase by a company of its own shares in accordance with the provisions of company law.

In simple terms, a buyback is when a company offers to purchase its own shares from shareholders and then cancels those shares. This reduces the total number of shares in the market, which can increase earnings per share and the promoter’s stake in the company.

Also Read | What gets cheaper and costlier after Budget 2026. Check full list

What changed in Budget 2026? Until now, buyback proceeds were taxed as dividend income. This meant shareholders paid tax as per their income tax slabs, which could go up to 30%.

In her Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman announced that buyback taxation would move back to the capital gains system.

“A buyback was presently taxed as dividend but extinguishment of share was treated as capital loss. This posed problems to small shareholders who had no capital gains to offset the loss,” the Income Tax Department said. “Also, a buyback conceptually is in nature of capital gains.”

Also Read | Budget 2026: Income Tax Dept clarifies on changes in ‘buyback tax’

Why was the earlier system a problem? Under the dividend taxation system introduced on October 1, 2024, shareholders were taxed on the full buyback amount, without considering the price they originally paid for the share.

To address this, the government allowed shareholders to record the purchase price as a “capital loss” after the share was extinguished. However, this created complications.

Many retail investors did not have other capital gains to offset this loss, meaning they could end up paying tax even when they effectively made no real gain.

How will buyback tax be calculated now? Under the new system, buyback gains will be taxed like normal capital gains. The I-T department said, “Shareholders other than promoters will pay tax on such gains at the applicable capital gains tax rate. That is 12.5% for long term capital gains, listed and unlisted. 20% on short term listed, and applicable rate on short term unlisted.”

The calculation will be simple: Buyback price – Cost of acquisition = Capital gains For example, if a shareholder bought a share for ₹100 and sold it in a buyback for ₹150, the taxable gain will be ₹50.

If the share was held for more than 12 months, the gain will be taxed at 12.5% (long-term capital gains).

If held for less than 12 months, it will be taxed at 20% (short-term capital gains).

This is lower than dividend taxation, which could go up to 30% depending on the income slab.

What about promoters? The government has retained higher tax rates for promoters to prevent misuse of the buyback route.

Indian promoters will face an effective tax rate of 22% on buyback gains.

Overseas promoters will face an effective tax rate of 30%.

“On the whole, the buyback taxation has been simplified with benefits to small shareholders,” the taxman wrote on X, adding that promoters’ tax liability will largely remain unchanged.