What the RSS talks, when the RSS walks

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wrapped up its annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Haryana’s Samalkha, with nearly 1,500 delegates attending the three-day event. The ABPS is billed as the most important annual organisational event of the Sangh (Representative photo)

The ABPS is billed as the most important annual organisational event of the Sangh. Akin to a general body meeting, it reviews the activities of the RSS’s various divisions and deliberates on the organisation’s direction for the year ahead. A few resolutions are passed, and there is sometimes a reshuffle of key leadership positions.

In comparison, the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting, usually held in September–October, is a much smaller gathering. Equivalent to a national executive council, the ABKM is a far more powerful decision-making forum than the ABPS.

The RSS is celebrating its centenary this year, and the ABPS focused sharply on organisational expansion and strengthening core activities. The current initiatives are known as Panch Parivartan, or Five Transformations, including samajik samarasata (social harmony), kutumb prabodhan (family awakening), paryavaran (environmental responsibility), Swadeshi Jeevan Shaili (swadeshi lifestyle), and nagrik kartavya (civic awareness and duty).

The RSS now holds nearly 90,000 daily shakhas, RSS Sarkaryawah or general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said while presenting the annual report, adding that its activities reach every corner of the country.

During a post-ABPS press interaction, a query about the Sangh’s view on India’s perspective on the West Asia war was met with a reply that the Sangh has no role. Hosabale reportedly said, “What is in the supreme interest of the nation, they (the Indian government) are doing that. What they are doing is right,” when asked whether the ruling party’s ideological parent had an opinion.He pointed to India’s message at the G20 Summit, “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” as an example of a “narrative emerging from the civilisational ethos of Bharat that can contribute positively to the global discourse.” This aligns with the Sangh Parivar’s view of India as the Vishwaguru, or teacher to the world. Yet, it is notable that the guardian of the Hindutva ideology did not comment on wars in its neighbourhood, which some senior US officials have sought to portray in religious colours, evoking memories of the Crusades of the 11th, 12th, and 13th centuries.

Build-up and internal discussions

A series of meetings and discussions precede the ABPS, involving both small and large groups. Most remain confidential, and only a small portion is reported during the ABPS. Even by RSS standards, discussions on politics and economics have become rare.

Contrast this with 2013, when Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, then Sarkaryawah, remarked, “It is a matter of grave concern that multi-lateral trade agreements and free trade agreements have been restricting the government in taking decisions in all areas in national interest,” leaving it optionless. He added, “The economic crisis aggravated by the myopic policies of the government and neglect of agriculture, SSIs [small scale industries], and other employment-oriented sectors is emerging as a serious cause of concern for the country.”

He said the growth rate of the manufacturing sector had nosedived to the “lowest ever level since Independence.” Low growth, he argued, was fuelling unemployment, price rise, trade deficit, and helping foreign companies dominate India’s industry, trade, and commerce, “pushing us to a grave economic crisis and foreign dependence.”

After the previous year’s ABPS, Joshi expressed concern over “growing regionalism” and the rising “influence of regional political parties.” The remark is notable, as the 2012 ABPS was held shortly after the BJP lost elections in Uttar Pradesh. Joshi said it was not that voters had rejected the Hindutva ideology.

No comments emerged from this year’s ABPS on India’s two major trade deals—one with the US and another with the European Union. There was also no comment on political trends.

Voices inside the Sangh

Internal discussions continue, however. In the run-up to this year’s ABPS, leaders of the Arthik Samooh or economic group—including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh—met in early March. The mood was one of caution and circumspection.

The meeting continued an initiative started last August under saha-sarkaryawah or joint general secretary Krishna Gopal to analyse various aspects of the Indian economy and policies. The Sangh leadership, including Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Hosabale, and all joint general secretaries, were present. The inaugural conclave ended with a presentation by former union minister and Sangh-BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on environmental destruction, particularly in the Himalayas. The dark shadow of the Dharali mudslide and Kishtwar flash floods still hung over the country. Concerns included India’s low per capita income, wealth inequality, and sluggish growth.

The March 1–2 meeting concluded with another presentation by Joshi, this time analysing the Iran war, India’s energy (in)security, technological dependence, and the risks of artificial intelligence. He said India has historically had deep ties with regions from Iran, Iraq, and Syria in the northwest to Indonesia in the southeast, which have long been within India’s sphere of influence. Any conflict there should concern India.

Key takeaways on sovereignty

Joshi highlighted lessons from the conflict, noting that Iran has effectively retaliated against US and Israeli attacks but no major power has openly supported it. While Iran has manpower, locational advantage, and uranium mines, it lacks advanced technology, preventing it from emerging as a regional power.

He warned that India’s sovereignty is at stake. “The US has proven that there are no friends when it comes to technology and energy security. India should ramp up nuclear energy to shake off dependence on oil.”

Joshi argued that dependence on other nations for technology threatens India’s intellectual, political, and economic sovereignty. Calling AI an anti-human technology, he said India views the universe as one entity, while AI, based on Western thinking, sees the world in fragments.

“The dominance of Big Tech is a threat to India’s intellectual sovereignty. They consider Indians as merely data labour. I’m raising this because it is a question of our existence. It’s the question of control of our thought, economy and sovereignty,” he said.

“I say it again: sovereignty, sovereignty, sovereignty. Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom. We need to control technology to protect our sovereignty,” Joshi concluded.