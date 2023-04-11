Where is Amritpal Singh? Why they escaped police? Arrested Papalpreet Singh reveals

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's closest aide and so-called mentor Papalpreet Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Monday, has reportedly provided information on how they evaded authorities for such a long time. In the picture, it appears that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh are sitting atop a truck.

The right-hand man of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet, 42, was working with the radical Sikh leader ever since he returned from Dubai in 2022. They had been on the run since the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on the outfit on March 18.

Papalpreet Singh revealed that they travelled to various locations, including Haryana, Patiala, Delhi, and Pilibhit, before returning to Haryana and Punjab, News18 reported citing the sources in the Punjab Police. Papalpreet Singh also admitted to arranging all of their hideouts, and they utilised cars, buses, and accepted rides from others while on the move, the report added.

Papalpreet Singh was seen with Amritpal Singh in several photos, which surfaced since the duo escaped the state police's dragnet.

“Balbir Kaur in Patiala and Baljit Kaur in Shahbad who helped the duo were also personal contacts of Papalpreet… Even Kulwinder Kaur in Delhi was known to Papalpreet. The duo was also in touch with a Sikh preacher, Joga Singh, in Pilibhit,” News18 quoted a source as saying.

As per Papalpreet's account, they were fleeing to avoid being subjected to police brutality. The source further said that Papalpreet claimed that they had contemplated surrendering at one point. Moreover, Papalpreet confessed that all of the videos and photographs available in the public domain belonged to them.

Papalpreet reportedly told the investigators that he did not possess any contact information of Amritpal Singh. The source added that Papalpreet mentioned that Amritpal Singh is currently located in Punjab, and they parted ways following the raids conducted last week.

On March 30, Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not “a fugitive” and would soon “appear in front of the world”.

Amritpal Singh had said those who think that he has run away or left friends, "Get that thing out of your mind".

Earlier on Monday, Punjab's inspector general of police (IGP), headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Papalpreet Singh was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest has been made under the National Security Act. Apart from this, he is also wanted in six cases," Gill said, adding that action against him will be taken as per law.

