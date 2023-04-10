Home / India News / Punjab Police arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet

Punjab Police arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet

ByRavinder Vasudeva, Navrajdeep Singh
Apr 10, 2023 04:18 PM IST

Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet Singh was arrested after multiple police teams carried out a special operation with assistance from the counter intelligence wing

In a big breakthrough following a month-long manhunt, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested a key aide of fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh from Kathunangal village in Amritsar district.

Punjab Police personnel amid a crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh late last month. (Sameer Sehgal/ HT Photo)

Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet Singh was arrested after multiple police teams carried out a special operation with assistance from the counter intelligence wing.

“Our teams spearheaded the search operation for the past three days after receiving critical information about Papalpreet’s location,” a senior police official said.

Papalpreet was last seen with Amritpal in Marnaian village of Hoshiarpur on March 28. Both managed to give law enforcement authorities a slip after returning to Punjab following a crackdown launched by Punjab Police on March 18. The police had also unearthed CCTV footage of him a while back.

A self-proclaimed independent journalist from Majitha in Amritsar, Papalpreet was running an independent website focussing on radical issues. He also handled Amritpal’s social media accounts and managed media for the pro-Khalistan leader.

    Ravinder Vasudeva

    Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

search operation punjab police location hoshiarpur crackdown amritpal singh arrest majitha amritsar district
