Punjab Police arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet

In a big breakthrough following a month-long manhunt, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested a key aide of fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh from Kathunangal village in Amritsar district.

Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet Singh was arrested after multiple police teams carried out a special operation with assistance from the counter intelligence wing.

“Our teams spearheaded the search operation for the past three days after receiving critical information about Papalpreet’s location,” a senior police official said.

Papalpreet was last seen with Amritpal in Marnaian village of Hoshiarpur on March 28. Both managed to give law enforcement authorities a slip after returning to Punjab following a crackdown launched by Punjab Police on March 18. The police had also unearthed CCTV footage of him a while back.

A self-proclaimed independent journalist from Majitha in Amritsar, Papalpreet was running an independent website focussing on radical issues. He also handled Amritpal’s social media accounts and managed media for the pro-Khalistan leader.

