Another Amritpal aide held for Ajnala violence

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 12:47 AM IST

AMRITSAR : Police on Monday arrested one more associate of fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh in the Ajnala violence case.

Police on Monday arrested one more associate of fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh in the Ajnala violence case.

The arrested man, identified as Rajinder Singh of Barnala, was presented before an Ajnala court which sent him to two-day police remand.

On February 23, hundreds of supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh clashed with the police and stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar while protesting the arrest of one of his associate, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, who was booked for allegedly kidnapping a man.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said Rajinder was arrested from Barnala during the crackdown against the pro-Khalistan leader. “He was brought from Barnala on transit remand,” he added.

Police officials associated with the probe said Rajinder was among the key associates of Amritpal.

During the storming of the Ajnala police station, six cops, including superintendent of police (SP) Jugraj Singh, were injured.

Police had identified around 40 accused involved in the violence. More than 12 persons have already been arrested in the case under attempt to murder and other charges.

