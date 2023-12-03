Who is IPS officer Anjani Kumar? 5 points about Telangana DGP suspended by Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violating the model code of conduct while the counting of votes was underway for four states - Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. IPS officer Anjani Kumar was suspended from the post of Telangana DGP by the Election Commission, (ANI Photo)(Mohammed Aleemuddin)

IPS officer Anjani Kumar had assumed the post of Telangana DGP less than a year ago, but was suspended by the EC on Sunday, December 3, for going against the election code set by the national polling body.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The DGP, along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and a candidate, with a bouquet of flowers at his residence in Hyderabad amid the counting of votes, reported PTI.

The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, sources said.

5 things to know about IPS officer Anjani Kumar