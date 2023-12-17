Who is Jitu Patwari, new Madhya Pradesh Congress president?

The Congress on Saturday appointed Jitu Patwari as the party's Madhya Pradesh state president, replacing veteran leader Kamal Nath after it was routed in the recently concluded assembly election. Kamal Nath with new party’s new MP chief Jitu Patwari (@Jitupatwari)(HT_PRINT)

During a meeting in Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun expressed his disappointment over the poll result in Madhya Pradesh and told Nath that a large section of party leaders wanted him to step down as the chief of the MP unit after the party’s poor performance.

Soon after his new appointment, Jitu said he would continue on the path of duty and strengthen democracy and the Congress.

"I have always felt proud to be a dedicated worker for Congress, determined to protect Indian ideals and values. Heartfelt gratitude to the national leadership. With the inspiration and guidance of senior Congress leaders, we will continue to move forward on the path of duty and strengthen democracy and the Congress," the newly appointed Congress chief wrote on X.

The Congress’s top leadership was confident of forming the government in MP but the party could only win 66 of the state’s 230 seats, its worst performance in a decade. The BJP retained power with a thumping majority, winning 163 seats.

