Who is Karan Sangwan, the educator sacked by Unacademy over viral video?

E-learning platform Unacademy is facing massive backlash on social media for sacking an educator who had appealed to the students to elect educated candidates next time. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also weighed on the issue and wondered whether asking people to vote for an educated person is a crime. Karan Sangwan, former educator at Unacademy.

How did the controversy start?

Miffed over the government's move to replace colonial-era IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, Karan Sangwan lamented that all the notes he had prepared on criminal laws became worthless.

In a video now viral on X (formerly Twitter), Sangwan can be heard saying, “Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand."

"But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Ok?” he adds.

"Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names. Make your decision properly.”

Some social media users accused Sangwan of pushing political propaganda on the pretext of education and a few of them, linked to the ruling BJP, alleged that Unacademy was peddling “anit-Modi agenda”.

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan

Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini said that Sangwan was in breach of the ‘Code of Conduct’ and therefore the company had to part ways with him.

"Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” Saini said in a tweet.

Who is Karan Sangwan?

According to his profile on Unacademy, Karan Sangwan studied at National Law University, Shimla.

He worked at C. R. Law College, Hisar for about a year.

He had been an educator at Unacademy since February 2020 and has 14,000 followers on the platform.

Sangwan also runs a YouTube channel called Legal Pathshala with over 45,000 subscribers.

LL.M in Criminal Laws, Sangwan has taught numerous courses related to judiciary entrance exams.

