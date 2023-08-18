Unacademy teacher sacked over viral ‘elect educated candidates’ video; AAP, Congress react

Edtech platform Unacademy has sacked an educator, Karan Sangwan, who courted controversy by appealing to students to vote for educated candidates and not those “who only know changing names”. Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini said that Sangwan was in breach of the ‘Code of Conduct’ and therefore the company had to part ways with him. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal weighed on the issue and wondered whether asking people to vote for educated person is a crime.

Saini said in a tweet that Unacademy is an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education.

“To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” Saini said.

Sangwan, meanwhile, announced that he would share the details about the controversy on his YouTube channel on August 19.

"From the past few days, a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy my several students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them, I have to also face consequences," Sangwan said.

What is the controversy?

In a video now viral on X (formerly Twitter), Sangwan was heard asking the students to elect well-educated politicians. The educator was apparently discussing the recent bills tabled in Lok Sabha by the BJP-led union government to replace British-era IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.

Lamenting that all the notes he had prepared on criminal laws became worthless, Sangwan says, “Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand."

He further says, “But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don't have to go through this (ordeal) again. Ok?”

He adds, “Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names. Make your decision properly.”

While Sangwan didn't take any names, many on social media drew an equivalence with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's recent statements targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP, Congress react

Reacting to the reports of Sangwan's sacking, Kejriwal wondered whether asking people to vote for an educated person is a crime.

“If someone is illiterate, personally I respect them. But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century,” the Delhi chief minister wrote on X.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate hit out at Unacademy and posted screenshots of Saini's old tweets hailing demonetisation as a “surgical strike on corrupt people” and a selfie of Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Those who cower under pressure and get bullied can never help nurture citizens who stand up against all odds to take on this world. Sad to see such spineless and weak people run an education platform,” Shrinate said.

Y Sathish Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, also posted on X, “With all due respect to #Unacademy, it is highly inappropriate to suspend a teacher who simply requested not to vote for illiterates. They are liable for a proper explanation! #UninstallUnacademy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON