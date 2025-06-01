Who is Priya Saroj? Samajwadi Party MP to be engaged to cricketer Rinku Singh

Samajwadi Party's Priya Saroj is all set to be engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. The SP politician, who is also one of India's youngest members parliament, currently represents the Machhlishahr constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament(Sansad TV)

The politician is all set to exchange engagement rings with Rinku Singh on June 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is among India's youngest MPs. Hailing from Karkhiyaon village in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Saroj has continued her father's legacy with her career in politics.

Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current MLA from UP's Kerakat.

Priya began her career as a politician in 2024 after she was elected as the MP of Machhlishahr. She defeated BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes.

ALSO READ |

Despite being from a political background, Saroj studied to become a lawyer. She completed her education at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi.

After this, as per the Lok Sabha website, she graduated with an LLB degree from Amity University, Noida.

With her law degree, Priya Saroj went on to practice at the Supreme Court of India.

Speaking to the Indian Express, the Samajwadi Party MP revealed that she did not have plans to enter politics.

"Growing up, I never imagined stepping into politics. After graduating in law, I was preparing for judgeship exams during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even when my ticket was announced, I was attending online classes for those exams,' she told the Indian Express.

Rinku Singh is an Indian cricketer. Hailing from Aligarh, UP, Singh is a key player for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku Singh rose to fame after hitting five sixes in the last over of an IPL match in 2023.

As per reports, Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh met through a mutual connection.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed their families' consent for the relationship. Both families have agreed to this marriage," Tufani Saroj had said.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed their families' consent for the relationship. Both families have agreed to this marriage," PTI quoted Tufani Saroj as saying.